The Boston Bruins are set for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the Florida Panthers at BB&T Center on Sunday, April 23, beginning at 3:30 PM ET on TNT, SN1, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN. The Bruins are up 2-1. The Bruins are favored (-150) against the Panthers (+130).

Bruins vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SN1, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN

TNT, SN1, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-150) Panthers (+130) 6

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins have won 60 of their 74 games when favored on the moneyline this season (81.1%).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, Boston has a 50-13 record (winning 79.4% of its games).

The Bruins have a 60.0% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In 46 of 85 matches this season, Boston and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have been made an underdog 19 times this season, and won eight, or 42.1%, of those games.

Florida has a record of 4-6, a 40.0% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +130 or more by bookmakers this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 43.5% chance of victory for the Panthers.

Florida has played 64 games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.

Bruins vs. Panthers Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 301 (2nd) Goals 288 (6th) 174 (1st) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 62 (11th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 36 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Bruins Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Boston went over twice.

The Bruins and their opponents have averaged 6.3 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Bruins' goals per game average is 0.4 lower than their season-long average.

The Bruins offense's 301 total goals (3.7 per game) are ranked second in the league this year.

The Bruins have given up the fewest goals in league action this season with 174 (only 2.1 per game).

The team's goal differential (+127) paces the league this season .

Panthers Advanced Stats

The Panthers didn't hit the total in any of their last 10 contests.

The Panthers have averaged a total of 7.0 combined goals over their last 10 games, 1.0 greater than this game's total of 6.

Over the past 10 games, the Panthers and their opponents averaged 0.9 more goals than their season game score average of 9.4 goals.

The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) are the sixth-most in the league.

The Panthers have given up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st.

They have a +16 goal differential, which ranks 16th in the league.

