Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Mariners - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Willson Contreras -- batting .273 with four doubles, two home runs, seven walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the mound, on April 22 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Mariners.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willson Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .250 with five doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
- Contreras has had a hit in 10 of 19 games this year (52.6%), including multiple hits six times (31.6%).
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Contreras has driven in a run in seven games this year (36.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 36.8% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 15.8%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|7
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (14.3%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.62 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (13 total, 0.7 per game).
- Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a .73 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty threw seven scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies while surrendering two hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks second in ERA (.73), first in WHIP (.608), and 27th in K/9 (9.5) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.