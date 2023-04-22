Tyler O'Neill -- hitting .313 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the mound, on April 22 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Diamondbacks.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill is batting .276 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.

O'Neill has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (12 of 18), with at least two hits four times (22.2%).

He has gone deep in two of 18 games played this season, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.

O'Neill has driven in a run in three games this year (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in seven games this season (38.9%), including three multi-run games (16.7%).

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 6 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings