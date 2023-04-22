Tyler O'Neill -- hitting .313 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the mound, on April 22 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Diamondbacks.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

  • O'Neill is batting .276 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.
  • O'Neill has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (12 of 18), with at least two hits four times (22.2%).
  • He has gone deep in two of 18 games played this season, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
  • O'Neill has driven in a run in three games this year (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in seven games this season (38.9%), including three multi-run games (16.7%).

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 6
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.62).
  • The Mariners allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (13 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a .73 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • The 30-year-old ranks second in ERA (.73), first in WHIP (.608), and 25th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
