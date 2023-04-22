On Saturday, Paul Goldschmidt (.263 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, seven walks and seven RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

  • Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .419 this season while batting .296 with 14 walks and 12 runs scored.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 61st in the league in slugging.
  • In 14 of 19 games this year (73.7%) Goldschmidt has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (36.8%).
  • He has homered in two of 19 games played this season, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In seven games this year (36.8%), Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in nine of 19 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 7
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.62).
  • The Mariners give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (13 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a .73 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • The 30-year-old ranks second in ERA (.73), first in WHIP (.608), and 27th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
