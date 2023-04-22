After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Lars Nootbaar and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to Luis Castillo) at 9:40 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

  • Nootbaar has a home run and 12 walks while hitting .188.
  • Nootbaar has gotten a hit in three of six games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • Nootbaar has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in four of six games so far this season.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 1
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.62).
  • The Mariners surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (13 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a .73 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty threw seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's .73 ERA ranks second, .608 WHIP ranks first, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 27th.
