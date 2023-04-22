Grizzlies vs. Lakers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Lakers are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE. The series is tied 1-1. The matchup has an over/under of 221.5 points.
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-4.5
|221.5
Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats
- Memphis has played 56 games this season that finished with a combined score over 221.5 points.
- Memphis' contests this season have a 229.9-point average over/under, 8.4 more points than this game's point total.
- Memphis has a 40-42-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Grizzlies have been victorious in three, or 15.8%, of the 19 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Memphis has not won as an underdog of +170 or more on the moneyline this season in six games with those odds or longer.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Memphis has a 37% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 221.5
|% of Games Over 221.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|59
|72%
|117.2
|234.1
|116.6
|229.6
|232.1
|Grizzlies
|56
|68.3%
|116.9
|234.1
|113
|229.6
|230.9
Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends
- Memphis is 3-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its past 10 contests.
- Five of the Grizzlies' last 10 outings have gone over the total.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Memphis has a better winning percentage at home (.610, 25-16-0 record) than away (.366, 15-26-0).
- The Grizzlies average only 0.3 more points per game (116.9) than the Lakers give up (116.6).
- Memphis is 28-13 against the spread and 34-7 overall when it scores more than 116.6 points.
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|41-41
|10-5
|44-38
|Grizzlies
|40-42
|2-6
|37-45
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Point Insights
|Lakers
|Grizzlies
|117.2
|116.9
|6
|8
|31-19
|28-13
|34-16
|34-7
|116.6
|113
|20
|11
|28-17
|33-22
|28-17
|41-14
