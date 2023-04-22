In Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers will be looking for a win against Memphis Grizzlies.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Grizzlies matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lakers Moneyline Grizzlies Moneyline
DraftKings Lakers (-5) 220 -200 +170
BetMGM Lakers (-5.5) 220.5 -210 +170
PointsBet Lakers (-5) 220 -200 +165
Tipico Lakers (-3.5) 221.5 -190 +160

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Trends

  • The Lakers average 117.2 points per game (sixth in the league) while giving up 116.6 per outing (20th in the NBA). They have a +47 scoring differential overall.
  • The Grizzlies are outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game, with a +323 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.9 points per game (eighth in NBA) and allow 113 per contest (11th in league).
  • These two teams score a combined 234.1 points per game, 14.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Combined, these teams allow 229.6 points per game, 9.6 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Los Angeles has covered 40 times in 82 games with a spread this season.
  • Memphis has covered 36 times in 82 games with a spread this year.

