Giannis Antetokounmpo is a player to watch when the Milwaukee Bucks (58-24) and the Miami Heat (44-38) meet at FTX Arena on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Heat

Game Day: Saturday, April 22

Saturday, April 22 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Bucks' Last Game

The Bucks knocked off the Heat, 138-122, on Wednesday. Brook Lopez poured in a team-high 25 points for the Bucks, and added four rebounds and two assists. Jimmy Butler had 25 points, plus three rebounds and three assists, for the Heat.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brook Lopez 25 4 2 2 1 0 Jrue Holiday 24 5 11 1 0 4 Pat Connaughton 22 4 3 1 1 6

Heat's Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 25 3 3 2 0 2 Bam Adebayo 18 5 1 1 0 0 Gabe Vincent 16 0 3 0 0 4

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo posts 31.1 points and 11.8 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 5.7 assists, shooting 55.3% from the field.

Jrue Holiday averages a team-best 7.4 assists per contest. He is also averaging 19.3 points and 5.1 rebounds, shooting 47.9% from the field and 38.4% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Lopez puts up 15.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 53.1% from the floor and 37.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Bobby Portis posts 14.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Grayson Allen averages 10.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 44% from the field and 39.9% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo leads the Heat in scoring (20.4 points per game) and rebounding (9.2), and posts 3.2 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Butler is putting up a team-high 5.3 assists per game. And he is delivering 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds, making 53.9% of his shots from the floor.

The Heat receive 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Max Strus.

Caleb Martin gives the Heat 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Heat get 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from Kyle Lowry.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler MIA 17.6 2.6 5.1 1 0 0.5 Jrue Holiday MIL 16.1 4.6 6.7 0.9 0.1 1.9 Bam Adebayo MIA 12.2 5.9 2.2 0.9 0.1 0 Bobby Portis MIL 15.9 9.7 1.2 0.4 0.4 2.4 Brook Lopez MIL 15.5 4.8 0.8 0.5 1.5 0.5 Tyler Herro MIA 14.5 2.5 2.5 0.5 0.1 2.2

