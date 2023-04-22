After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to Luis Castillo) at 9:40 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

  • Donovan has three doubles, two home runs and five walks while hitting .254.
  • Donovan has recorded a hit in 12 of 18 games this year (66.7%), including three multi-hit games (16.7%).
  • In 18 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In three games this season (16.7%), Donovan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in seven games this season (38.9%), including multiple runs in three games.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 6
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.62).
  • Mariners pitchers combine to give up 13 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • The Mariners will send Castillo (2-0) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a .73 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander went seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's .73 ERA ranks second, .608 WHIP ranks first, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 27th.
