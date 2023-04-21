On Friday, Paul Goldschmidt (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

George Kirby TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.439) this season, fueled by 21 hits.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 26th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.

In 14 of 18 games this season (77.8%) Goldschmidt has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (38.9%).

He has hit a home run in two of 18 games played this season, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Goldschmidt has driven in a run in seven games this year (38.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 50.0% of his games this season (nine of 18), he has scored, and in three of those games (16.7%) he has scored more than once.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 6 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings