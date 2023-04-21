How to Watch the Islanders vs. Hurricanes Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The New York Islanders are set for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the Carolina Hurricanes at UBS Arena on Friday, April 21, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TBS, SN1, TVAS, MSGSN, and BSSO. The Hurricanes are up 2-0.
Check out the Islanders-Hurricanes matchup on TBS, SN1, TVAS, MSGSN, and BSSO.
Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SN1, TVAS, MSGSN, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
Islanders vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/19/2023
|Hurricanes
|Islanders
|4-3 (F/OT) CAR
|4/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|Islanders
|2-1 CAR
|4/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|Islanders
|2-1 CAR
|1/21/2023
|Islanders
|Hurricanes
|5-2 CAR
|12/10/2022
|Islanders
|Hurricanes
|3-0 CAR
Islanders Stats & Trends
- The Islanders have conceded 217 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in NHL action.
- The Islanders rank 22nd in the league with 242 goals scored (3.0 per game).
- In their past 10 matchups, the Islanders are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Islanders have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 27 goals over that time.
Islanders Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Brock Nelson
|82
|36
|39
|75
|40
|48
|47.2%
|Bo Horvat
|79
|38
|32
|70
|37
|38
|56.9%
|Mathew Barzal
|58
|14
|37
|51
|68
|48
|35.6%
|Anders Lee
|82
|28
|22
|50
|35
|25
|54%
|Noah Dobson
|78
|13
|36
|49
|49
|39
|-
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes have one of the top defenses in the league, conceding 210 total goals (2.6 per game), second in the NHL.
- The Hurricanes have 262 goals this season (3.2 per game), 15th in the NHL.
- In the last 10 games, the Hurricanes are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Hurricanes have allowed 2.1 goals per game (21 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) during that span.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|82
|28
|43
|71
|65
|45
|45.2%
|Sebastian Aho
|75
|36
|32
|68
|63
|63
|51.4%
|Brent Burns
|82
|18
|42
|60
|52
|55
|100%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|64
|23
|32
|55
|49
|35
|44.4%
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|82
|18
|24
|42
|48
|29
|51.4%
