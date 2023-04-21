Cardinals vs. Mariners: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Julio Rodriguez and Nolan Gorman will be among the stars on display when the Seattle Mariners play the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday at 10:10 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.
The Mariners are the favorite in this one, at -135, while the underdog Cardinals have +110 odds to play spoiler. The total is 8 runs for this matchup.
Cardinals vs. Mariners Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Mariners
|-135
|+110
|8
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Cardinals Recent Betting Performance
- The Cardinals are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.
- The Cardinals have not covered the runline in any of their last 10 matchups (one of those games had a spread). In five games in a row, St. Louis and its opponent have gone above the over/under, with the average total set by bookmakers being 8.8 runs.
Cardinals Betting Records & Stats
- The Cardinals have been victorious in one of the four contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- St. Louis has a record of 1-2 when it's set as an underdog of +110 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.
- St. Louis and its opponents have gone over the total this season in nine of its 19 opportunities.
- The Cardinals have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.
Cardinals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|5-8
|3-3
|5-4
|3-7
|5-10
|3-1
