Brendan Donovan -- batting .270 with three doubles and three walks in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the mound, on April 21 at 10:10 PM ET.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Donovan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan is hitting .270 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.

Donovan enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .375.

Donovan has picked up a hit in 12 of 17 games this year, with multiple hits three times.

In 17 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

Donovan has driven in a run in three games this year (17.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven games this season (41.2%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 5 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings