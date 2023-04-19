Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Willson Contreras -- 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Madison Bumgarner on the mound, on April 19 at 1:15 PM ET.
He smacked two homers in his previous appearance (going 2-for-5) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has four doubles, two home runs and six walks while batting .237.
- Contreras has gotten a hit in nine of 17 games this year (52.9%), with multiple hits on five occasions (29.4%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 17 games, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this season, Contreras has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in five of 17 games (29.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|6
|8 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (16.7%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.53 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (26 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Bumgarner (0-2) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.90 ERA and eight strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Tuesday -- the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while surrendering hits.
- In three games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 7.90, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .321 against him.
