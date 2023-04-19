Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Nolan Arenado (coming off going 0-for-1) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Madison Bumgarner. First pitch is at 1:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado has an OPS of .804, fueled by an OBP of .367 and a team-best slugging percentage of .437 this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 71st, and he is 83rd in the league in slugging.
- In 77.8% of his 18 games this season, Arenado has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- In 18 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Arenado has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this year (six of 18), with two or more RBI four times (22.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In six games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|6
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (50.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
- The Diamondbacks surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (26 total, 1.4 per game).
- Bumgarner (0-2 with a 7.90 ERA and eight strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season.
- His last appearance was in relief on Tuesday when the left-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while allowing hits.
- In three games this season, the 33-year-old has a 7.90 ERA and 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .321 to opposing hitters.
