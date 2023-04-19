The Los Angeles Lakers visit the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Wednesday (tip at 7:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Anthony Davis and others in this game.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA

TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (-110) 7.5 (-149) 1.5 (+110) 1.5 (-118)

Wednesday's over/under for Jaren Jackson Jr. is 22.5 points. That is 3.9 more than his season average of 18.6.

Jackson has collected 6.7 rebounds per game, 0.8 less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (7.5).

Jackson's year-long assist average -- one per game -- is 0.5 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (1.5).

Jackson's 1.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (-128) 5.5 (+110) 4.5 (-161) 2.5 (-154)

Wednesday's over/under for Desmond Bane is 23.5. That's 2.0 more than his season average.

His rebounding average -- five per game -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (5.5).

Bane has picked up 4.4 assists per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (4.5).

His 2.9 made three-pointers average is 0.4 higher than his over/under on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-105) 13.5 (-115) 2.5 (-118) 0.5 (+240)

The 24.5-point total set for Davis on Wednesday is 1.4 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.

Davis' per-game rebound average -- 12.5 -- is 1.0 less than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (13.5).

Davis has averaged 2.6 assists per game this season, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (2.5).

Davis has connected on 0.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (0.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (-110) 7.5 (-149) 1.5 (+110) 1.5 (-118)

Wednesday's points prop for LeBron James is 26.5. That is 2.4 less than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 8.3 per game -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (8.5).

James has averaged 6.8 assists this season, 0.3 more than his prop bet on Wednesday.

He drains 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his prop bet total on Wednesday (2.5).

