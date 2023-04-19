Grizzlies vs. Lakers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 2
The Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies will match up in Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Lakers vs. Grizzlies matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lakers Moneyline
|Grizzlies Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Lakers (-1)
|226
|-115
|-105
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Lakers (-1.5)
|226.5
|-115
|-105
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Lakers (-1)
|227
|-111
|-111
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Lakers (-1.5)
|226.5
|-115
|-105
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Trends
- The Lakers score 117.2 points per game (sixth in the NBA) and allow 116.6 (20th in the league) for a +47 scoring differential overall.
- The Grizzlies put up 116.9 points per game (eighth in league) while giving up 113 per outing (11th in NBA). They have a +323 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.9 points per game.
- These teams score a combined 234.1 points per game, 8.1 more points than this matchup's total.
- Combined, these teams give up 229.6 points per game, 3.6 more points than this matchup's total.
- Los Angeles is 40-39-3 ATS this season.
- Memphis has compiled a 36-41-5 record against the spread this season.
Grizzlies Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Desmond Bane
|23.5
|-125
|22.0
|Desmond Bane
|23.5
|-125
|21.5
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|22.5
|-110
|31.0
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|22.5
|-110
|18.6
|Dillon Brooks
|14.5
|-115
|15.0
Want to place a bet on a player prop for Dillon Brooks or another Grizzlies player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Looking to place a futures bet on the Grizzlies? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.