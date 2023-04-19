Dillon Brooks could make a big impact for the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:30 PM on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Brooks put up 15 points in his last game, which ended in a 128-112 loss versus the Lakers.

We're going to break down Brooks' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Dillon Brooks Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.3 14.6 Rebounds 3.5 3.3 3.8 Assists 2.5 2.6 2.9 PRA 21.5 20.2 21.3 PR -- 17.6 18.4 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.2



Dillon Brooks Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, he's put up 13.1% of the Grizzlies' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.6 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 14.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.0 per game.

Brooks' Grizzlies average 104.1 possessions per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams, while the Lakers are one of the league's fastest, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Lakers are ranked 20th in the NBA, giving up 116.6 points per game.

Allowing 44.9 rebounds per game, the Lakers are the 25th-ranked squad in the league.

The Lakers are the 15th-ranked team in the league, giving up 25.7 assists per contest.

Allowing 12.5 made 3-pointers per game, the Lakers are the 18th-ranked team in the league.

Dillon Brooks vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/16/2023 29 15 4 2 2 0 0 3/7/2023 27 13 1 0 3 1 0 2/28/2023 27 7 3 2 2 0 2 1/20/2023 31 9 6 3 1 0 1

