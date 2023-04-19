The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Gorman ready for the final of a three-game series against Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday at Busch Stadium.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank 10th in baseball with 21 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

St. Louis' .425 slugging percentage is eighth-best in MLB.

The Cardinals' .268 batting average is sixth-best in MLB.

St. Louis is the 19th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.3 runs per game (77 total).

The Cardinals are fifth in MLB with a .344 on-base percentage.

The Cardinals strike out 8.2 times per game to rank 10th in baseball.

The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.

St. Louis has a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the 25th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.478).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jake Woodford makes the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.65 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering seven hits.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 4/14/2023 Pirates W 3-0 Home Jake Woodford Johan Oviedo 4/15/2023 Pirates L 6-3 Home Steven Matz Roansy Contreras 4/16/2023 Pirates W 5-4 Home Miles Mikolas Mitch Keller 4/17/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-3 Home Jack Flaherty Merrill Kelly 4/18/2023 Diamondbacks L 8-7 Home Jordan Montgomery Drey Jameson 4/19/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Jake Woodford Madison Bumgarner 4/21/2023 Mariners - Away Steven Matz George Kirby 4/22/2023 Mariners - Away Miles Mikolas Luis Castillo 4/23/2023 Mariners - Away Jack Flaherty Chris Flexen 4/24/2023 Giants - Away Jordan Montgomery Alex Cobb 4/25/2023 Giants - Away Jake Woodford Sean Manaea

