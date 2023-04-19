How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Gorman ready for the final of a three-game series against Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday at Busch Stadium.
Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Time: 1:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals rank 10th in baseball with 21 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- St. Louis' .425 slugging percentage is eighth-best in MLB.
- The Cardinals' .268 batting average is sixth-best in MLB.
- St. Louis is the 19th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.3 runs per game (77 total).
- The Cardinals are fifth in MLB with a .344 on-base percentage.
- The Cardinals strike out 8.2 times per game to rank 10th in baseball.
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- St. Louis has a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the 25th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.478).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jake Woodford makes the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.65 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering seven hits.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/14/2023
|Pirates
|W 3-0
|Home
|Jake Woodford
|Johan Oviedo
|4/15/2023
|Pirates
|L 6-3
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Roansy Contreras
|4/16/2023
|Pirates
|W 5-4
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Mitch Keller
|4/17/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 6-3
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Merrill Kelly
|4/18/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 8-7
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Drey Jameson
|4/19/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Jake Woodford
|Madison Bumgarner
|4/21/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Steven Matz
|George Kirby
|4/22/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Luis Castillo
|4/23/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Chris Flexen
|4/24/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Alex Cobb
|4/25/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Jake Woodford
|Sean Manaea
