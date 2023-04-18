Willson Contreras -- batting .182 with three doubles, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Drey Jameson on the mound, on April 18 at 7:45 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Drey Jameson

Drey Jameson TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is batting .222 with four doubles and six walks.

Contreras has reached base via a hit in eight games this season (of 16 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

In 16 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Contreras has driven in a run in five games this year (31.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In four of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 6 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (16.7%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings