On Tuesday, Tyler O'Neill (.242 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Drey Jameson. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Drey Jameson

Drey Jameson TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler O'Neill? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill has a double, two home runs and two walks while batting .255.

In 10 of 16 games this year (62.5%) O'Neill has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (18.8%).

He has gone deep in two of 16 games played this season, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.

O'Neill has driven in a run in three games this season (18.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In five of 16 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 6 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings