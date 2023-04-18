Ahead of Game 2 of the first round of the NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks (47-35), the Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31) will be keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, April 18 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

These squads match up for the second straight game after the Knicks took down the Cavaliers 101-97 on Saturday. Jalen Brunson's team-leading 27 points led the Knicks to the win. Donovan Mitchell had 38 points for the Cavaliers.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dylan Windler SF Out Foot 1.7 0 0.3

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Josh Hart SG Questionable Ankle 9.8 7.8 3.8 Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: TNT, BSOH, and MSG

Cavaliers Season Insights

The Cavaliers record 112.3 points per game, only 0.8 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks give up.

When Cleveland scores more than 113.1 points, it is 33-12.

The Cavaliers' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, scoring 111.5 points a contest compared to the 112.3 they've averaged this year.

Cleveland connects on 11.6 three-pointers per game (19th in the league) at a 36.7% rate (11th in the NBA), compared to the 11.3 its opponents make while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc.

The Cavaliers' 113.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 10th in the NBA, and the 107.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank first in the league.

Knicks Season Insights

The Knicks average 9.1 more points per game (116) than the Cavaliers give up (106.9).

When it scores more than 106.9 points, New York is 39-23.

The Knicks are putting up 119.2 points per game in their past 10 games, which is 3.2 more than their average for the season (116).

New York connects on 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league), while its opponents have made 13 on average.

The Knicks rank sixth in the NBA with 114.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 16th defensively with 111.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Cavaliers -5.5 214

