On Tuesday, April 18 at 7:45 PM ET, the St. Louis Cardinals (7-10) host the Arizona Diamondbacks (10-7) at Busch Stadium. Jordan Montgomery will get the ball for the Cardinals, while Drey Jameson will take the hill for the Diamondbacks.

The Cardinals are the favorite in this one, at -165, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +140 odds to win. An 8-run total is set in the contest.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - STL (2-1, 2.45 ERA) vs Jameson - ARI (2-0, 1.46 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Cardinals' game against the Diamondbacks but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Cardinals (-165) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Cardinals to defeat the Diamondbacks with those odds, and the Cardinals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.06.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Nolan Gorman hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 12 times this season and won six, or 50%, of those games.

The Cardinals have a record of 2-2 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals went 5-4 over the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 15 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (53.3%) in those games.

This year, the Diamondbacks have won three of five games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 2nd Win NL Central +150 - 2nd

Think the Cardinals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for St. Louis and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.