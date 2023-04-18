How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Colorado Avalanche take their home ice at Ball Arena Tuesday to square off against the Seattle Kraken in the opening game of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SN360, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW.
You can turn on ESPN, SN360, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW to see the Kraken look to take down the Avalanche.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SN360, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Avalanche vs. Kraken Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/5/2023
|Avalanche
|Kraken
|3-2 (F/OT) SEA
|1/21/2023
|Kraken
|Avalanche
|2-1 (F/SO) COL
|10/21/2022
|Avalanche
|Kraken
|3-2 SEA
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Avalanche have been one of the stingiest units in league play, conceding 223 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank ninth.
- The Avalanche score the 10th-most goals in the league (274 total, 3.3 per game).
- Over the past 10 contests, the Avalanche have earned 85.0% of the possible points with an 8-1-1 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Avalanche have given up 2.5 goals per game (25 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 40 goals during that stretch.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|71
|42
|69
|111
|47
|43
|44.4%
|Mikko Rantanen
|82
|55
|50
|105
|45
|61
|49.1%
|Cale Makar
|60
|17
|49
|66
|48
|50
|-
|J.T. Compher
|82
|17
|35
|52
|28
|28
|48.8%
|Artturi Lehkonen
|64
|21
|30
|51
|12
|26
|17.4%
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken give up 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), 14th in the league.
- The Kraken's 289 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Kraken have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Kraken have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 36 goals over that time.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jared McCann
|79
|40
|30
|70
|28
|56
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|81
|14
|50
|64
|54
|50
|-
|Jordan Eberle
|82
|20
|43
|63
|33
|55
|44.2%
|Matthew Beniers
|80
|24
|33
|57
|48
|55
|42.2%
|Yanni Gourde
|81
|14
|34
|48
|27
|65
|49.6%
