On Monday, Willson Contreras (.125 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, six walks and three RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Pirates.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras is hitting .200 with two doubles and six walks.
  • Contreras has gotten a hit in seven of 15 games this year (46.7%), with multiple hits on three occasions (20.0%).
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 15 games this season.
  • Contreras has driven in a run in four games this year (26.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In four of 15 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 6
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (16.7%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.47 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.11 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing only one hit.
  • In three games this season, the 34-year-old has put up a 4.11 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .196 to his opponents.
