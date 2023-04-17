The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Busch Stadium, Monday at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.452) this season, fueled by 19 hits.

Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 34th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks ninth and he is 75th in slugging.

Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in 13 of 16 games this year, with multiple hits six times.

He has hit a home run in one of 16 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

Goldschmidt has driven in a run in six games this season (37.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in eight of 16 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 6 8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings