Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Monday, Nolan Arenado (.350 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, six walks and eight RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Pirates.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado leads St. Louis in slugging percentage (.470) thanks to five extra-base hits.
- He ranks 24th in batting average, 52nd in on base percentage, and 67th in slugging among the qualifying batters in baseball.
- In 14 of 16 games this year (87.5%) Arenado has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (43.8%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 16 games played this year, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- Arenado has driven home a run in six games this year (37.5%), including more than one RBI in 25.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in six of 16 games (37.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|6
|9 (90.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (50.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kelly (0-2) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his fourth start of the season. He has a 4.11 ERA in 15 1/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up just one hit.
- In three games this season, the 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.11, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .196 against him.
