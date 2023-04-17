On Monday, Nolan Arenado (.350 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, six walks and eight RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Pirates.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado leads St. Louis in slugging percentage (.470) thanks to five extra-base hits.

He ranks 24th in batting average, 52nd in on base percentage, and 67th in slugging among the qualifying batters in baseball.

In 14 of 16 games this year (87.5%) Arenado has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (43.8%).

He has hit a home run in two of 16 games played this year, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.

Arenado has driven home a run in six games this year (37.5%), including more than one RBI in 25.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in six of 16 games (37.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 6 9 (90.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

