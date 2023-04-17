When the St. Louis Cardinals (7-9) and Arizona Diamondbacks (9-7) face off at Busch Stadium on Monday, April 17, Jack Flaherty will get the ball for the Cardinals, while the Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly to the mound. The game will start at 7:45 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are listed as +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Cardinals (-160). An 8.5-run over/under has been set in the game.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Flaherty - STL (1-1, 1.76 ERA) vs Kelly - ARI (0-2, 4.11 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have been favorites in 11 games this season and won six (54.5%) of those contests.

The Cardinals have gone 4-2 (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from St. Louis, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

The Cardinals have a 5-3 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), St. Louis combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total three times.

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 14 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (50%) in those contests.

The Diamondbacks have a win-loss record of 3-2 when favored by +135 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 4-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+180) Brendan Donovan 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+190) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+125) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+210)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st Win NL Central +135 - 2nd

