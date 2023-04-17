After going 1-for-5 in his last game, Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Merrill Kelly) at 7:45 PM ET on Monday.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan is batting .267 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.

Donovan is batting .348 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Donovan has picked up a hit in 73.3% of his 15 games this year, with multiple hits in 20.0% of those games.

He has hit a home run in two of 15 games played this year, and in 3% of his plate appearances.

Donovan has driven in a run in three games this season (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in six games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 5 8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

