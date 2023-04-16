Paul Goldschmidt -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the mound, on April 16 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt has 18 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .456.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 68th in the league in slugging.

In 80.0% of his games this season (12 of 15), Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (40.0%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in one of 15 games, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.

Goldschmidt has driven in a run in six games this year (40.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven of 15 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

