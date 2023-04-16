The NBA Playoffs will see the Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Lakers face off in the opening round, with Game 1 next to come.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Grizzlies and Lakers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

Grizzlies Stats Insights

  • This season, the Grizzlies have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 46.9% of shots the Lakers' opponents have hit.
  • In games Memphis shoots higher than 46.9% from the field, it is 35-10 overall.
  • The Lakers are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.
  • The 116.9 points per game the Grizzlies record are only 0.3 more points than the Lakers give up (116.6).
  • Memphis has a 34-7 record when putting up more than 116.6 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

  • The Grizzlies average 119.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 114 points per game in away games, a difference of 5.8 points per contest.
  • Memphis surrenders 109.2 points per game in home games this season, compared to 116.8 away from home.
  • When playing at home, the Grizzlies are draining 0.6 more three-pointers per game (12.3) than on the road (11.7). They also own a higher three-point percentage at home (35.3%) compared to when playing on the road (34.9%).

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Steven Adams Out Knee
Brandon Clarke Out For Season Achilles
Jake LaRavia Out Calf

