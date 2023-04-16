The NBA Playoffs will see the Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Lakers face off in the opening round, with Game 1 next to come.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Grizzlies and Lakers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: ABC

Grizzlies Stats Insights

This season, the Grizzlies have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 46.9% of shots the Lakers' opponents have hit.

In games Memphis shoots higher than 46.9% from the field, it is 35-10 overall.

The Lakers are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.

The 116.9 points per game the Grizzlies record are only 0.3 more points than the Lakers give up (116.6).

Memphis has a 34-7 record when putting up more than 116.6 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies average 119.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 114 points per game in away games, a difference of 5.8 points per contest.

Memphis surrenders 109.2 points per game in home games this season, compared to 116.8 away from home.

When playing at home, the Grizzlies are draining 0.6 more three-pointers per game (12.3) than on the road (11.7). They also own a higher three-point percentage at home (35.3%) compared to when playing on the road (34.9%).

Grizzlies Injuries