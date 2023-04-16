The Memphis Grizzlies are 3.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum on Sunday, starting at 3:00 PM ET on ABC. The matchup has an over/under of 227.5 points.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

TV: ABC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grizzlies -3.5 227.5

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Memphis and its opponents have combined to score more than 227.5 points in 46 of 82 games this season.

Memphis' outings this year have an average total of 229.9, 2.4 more points than this game's over/under.

The Grizzlies have a 40-42-0 record against the spread this season.

Memphis has entered the game as favorites 63 times this season and won 48, or 76.2%, of those games.

This season, Memphis has won 40 of its 46 games, or 87%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Grizzlies have a 62.3% chance to win.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grizzlies 46 56.1% 116.9 234.1 113 229.6 230.9 Lakers 51 62.2% 117.2 234.1 116.6 229.6 232.1

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

The Grizzlies have a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in their last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Grizzlies have hit the over five times.

Memphis owns a better record against the spread in home games (25-16-0) than it does in away games (15-26-0).

The Grizzlies average just 0.3 more points per game (116.9) than the Lakers allow (116.6).

Memphis is 28-13 against the spread and 34-7 overall when scoring more than 116.6 points.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Lakers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grizzlies 40-42 26-22 37-45 Lakers 41-41 15-21 44-38

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Point Insights

Grizzlies Lakers 116.9 Points Scored (PG) 117.2 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 28-13 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 31-19 34-7 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 34-16 113 Points Allowed (PG) 116.6 11 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 33-22 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 28-17 41-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 28-17

