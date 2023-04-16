Dillon Brooks and the rest of the Memphis Grizzlies hit the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Playoffs on Sunday, at 3:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 137-114 win versus the Bucks, Brooks tallied 11 points.

With prop bets available for Brooks, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Dillon Brooks Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 14.3 14.9 Rebounds 3.5 3.3 3.7 Assists 2.5 2.6 3.0 PRA 19.5 20.2 21.6 PR -- 17.6 18.6 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.4



Dillon Brooks Insights vs. the Lakers

Brooks has taken 13.6 shots per game this season and made 5.4 per game, which account for 13.1% and 10.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 2.0 threes per game, or 14.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Brooks' opponents, the Lakers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average the sixth-most possessions per game with 104.1.

The Lakers concede 116.6 points per game, 20th-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Lakers have given up 44.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 25th in the NBA.

Giving up 25.7 assists per contest, the Lakers are the 15th-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Lakers are 18th in the NBA, giving up 12.5 makes per game.

Dillon Brooks vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/7/2023 27 13 1 0 3 1 0 2/28/2023 27 7 3 2 2 0 2 1/20/2023 31 9 6 3 1 0 1

