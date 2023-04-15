Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Pirates - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Willson Contreras -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Roansy Contreras on the hill, on April 15 at 2:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Willson Contreras is hitting .178 with a double and five walks.
- In six of 13 games this year (46.2%), Willson Contreras has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 13 games this season.
- Willson Contreras has had an RBI in three games this year.
- In three of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Pirates have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (17 total, 1.2 per game).
- Roansy Contreras (1-1) starts for the Pirates, his third of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Monday against the Houston Astros, when the righty threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing nine hits.
