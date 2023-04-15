Tyler O'Neill Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Pirates - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Tyler O'Neill, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Roansy Contreras and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 2:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate
- O'Neill has a double, two home runs and two walks while batting .255.
- O'Neill has picked up a hit in 64.3% of his 14 games this year, with more than one hit in 21.4% of those games.
- In 14 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- O'Neill has driven in a run in three games this year (21.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In four of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (17 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Pirates are sending Contreras (1-1) out for his third start of the season.
- In his last time out on Monday, the right-hander threw 3 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
