Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Pirates - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Roansy Contreras) at 2:15 PM ET on Saturday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman has a double, a home run and five walks while batting .244.
- In 53.8% of his games this year (seven of 13), Edman has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (23.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Edman has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored at least one run four times this season (30.8%), including one multi-run game.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (17 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Pirates will send Contreras (1-1) out to make his third start of the season.
- His last appearance came on Monday against the Houston Astros, when the righty tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
