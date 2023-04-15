Scottie Scheffler is in second place, with a score of -9, following the second round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Looking to place a bet on Scottie Scheffler at the RBC Heritage this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Scottie Scheffler Insights

Scheffler has finished below par 15 times and scored 16 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score five times and a top-10 score 11 times in his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Scheffler has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round seven times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 13 occasions.

In his past five appearances, Scheffler has one win, three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.

Scheffler has finished within three shots of the leader in three of his past five appearances. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score five times.

Scheffler has top-10 finishes in each of his past four tournaments, with a 11-event streak of top-20 finishes as well.

Scheffler has made the cut 14 times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 9 -12 266 2 20 10 13 $20.6M

RBC Heritage Insights and Stats

The most recent time Scheffler played this event was in 2023, and he finished second.

Courses on the PGA Tour have been an average length of 7,295 yards in the past year. This week will take place on a par 71 that's 7,213 yards.

The average course Scheffler has played in the past year has been 89 yards longer than the 7,213 yards Harbour Town Golf Links will be at for this event.

Scheffler's Last Time Out

Scheffler shot below average over the 16 par-3 holes at the Masters Tournament, with an average of 3.19 strokes to finish in the 22nd percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.08 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Masters Tournament, which was good enough to land him in the 79th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.14).

Scheffler was better than 92% of the golfers at the Masters Tournament on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.60.

Scheffler recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Masters Tournament, worse than the field average of 1.9.

On the 16 par-3s at the Masters Tournament, Scheffler recorded three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.5).

Scheffler's four birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Masters Tournament were more than the tournament average (3.5).

At that most recent competition, Scheffler had a bogey or worse on six of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 8.4).

Scheffler ended the Masters Tournament recording a birdie or better on nine par-5 holes, while the field averaged 5.8 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Masters Tournament averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Scheffler finished without one.

RBC Heritage Time and Date Info

Date: April 13-16, 2023

April 13-16, 2023 Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Par: 71 / 7,213 yards

71 / 7,213 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Scheffler's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Heritage.

