The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Arenado, who went 3-for-3 last time out, battle Roansy Contreras and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3) against the Pirates.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Roansy Contreras TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado leads St. Louis with a slugging percentage of .500, fueled by four extra-base hits.

He ranks 12th in batting average, 27th in on base percentage, and 56th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Arenado enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .368 with one homer.

Arenado has reached base via a hit in 13 games this year (of 14 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has hit a home run in two of 14 games played this year, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.

Arenado has picked up an RBI in six games this season (42.9%), with more than one RBI in four of them (28.6%).

He has scored in six of 14 games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 8 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

