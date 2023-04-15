The St. Louis Cardinals (6-8) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (8-6) will go head to head on Saturday, April 15 at Busch Stadium, with Steven Matz getting the ball for the Cardinals and Roansy Contreras taking the hill for the Pirates. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:15 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Cardinals as -200 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Pirates +165 moneyline odds. The total for the matchup has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Matz - STL (0-2, 8.18 ERA) vs Contreras - PIT (1-1, 8.00 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have won five of the nine games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cardinals have played as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter in just one game this season, which they lost.

The implied probability of a win from St. Louis, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.

The Cardinals were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and they went 4-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over one time.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 13 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (53.8%) in those games.

The Pirates have played as an underdog of +165 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Willson Contreras 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+120) Brendan Donovan 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+200) Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+185)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st Win NL Central +135 - 2nd

