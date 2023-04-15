Cardinals vs. Pirates: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates will look to knock off Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday at 2:15 PM ET at Busch Stadium.
Bookmakers list the Cardinals as -200 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +165 moneyline odds. An 8.5-run total has been set for the matchup.
Rep your team with officially licensed Cardinalsgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cardinals vs. Pirates Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Cardinals
|-200
|+165
|8.5
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cardinals Recent Betting Performance
- In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Cardinals have a record of 4-4.
- The Cardinals and their opponents have combined to hit the over just once in their last 10 games with a total.
- In their last game with a spread, the Cardinals failed to cover. The average over/under set by sportsbooks in St. Louis' past three contests has been 10.2, a run during which the Cardinals and their opponents have finished under each time.
Cardinals Betting Records & Stats
- The Cardinals have won five of the nine games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (55.6%).
- St. Louis has played as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter in only one game this season, which it lost.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Cardinals' implied win probability is 66.7%.
- In the 14 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for St. Louis, it has combined with opponents to go over the total four times (4-10-0).
- The Cardinals have had a spread set for just one matchup this season, and they did not cover.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cardinals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|3-5
|3-3
|3-3
|3-5
|4-7
|2-1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.