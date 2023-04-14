Tyler O'Neill Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Pirates - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Friday, Tyler O'Neill (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate
- O'Neill is batting .279 with a double, two home runs and two walks.
- O'Neill is batting .353 with one homer during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- O'Neill has reached base via a hit in nine games this year (of 13 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- In 13 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- In three games this year, O'Neill has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In four of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.0 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.54 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (17 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Pirates will send Oviedo (1-0) out for his third start of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
