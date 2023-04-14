The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt will take the field against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Carlos Santana on Friday at 8:15 PM ET, at Busch Stadium.

Bookmakers list the Cardinals as -155 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +125 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the contest is set at 9 runs.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -155 +125 9 -105 -115 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

The Cardinals and their opponents have combined to hit the over two times in their last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Cardinals failed to cover.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have won four of the eight games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (50%).

St. Louis has a record of 3-1 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter (75% winning percentage).

The Cardinals have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.8% in this matchup.

St. Louis has played in 13 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total four times (4-9-0).

The Cardinals have had a spread set for only one game this season, and they did not cover.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 2-5 3-3 3-3 2-5 3-7 2-1

