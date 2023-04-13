After going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Tyler O'Neill and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Vince Velasquez) at 7:45 PM ET on Thursday.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

  • O'Neill has two home runs and two walks while hitting .282.
  • O'Neill is batting .353 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • O'Neill has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (eight of 12), with multiple hits three times (25.0%).
  • In 12 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • O'Neill has driven in a run in three games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In four of 12 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
  • The Pirates have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.92).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (17 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Pirates will look to Velasquez (0-2) in his third start of the season.
  • His last time out came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty tossed 2 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
