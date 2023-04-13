Predators vs. Wild Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 13
The Nashville Predators (41-31-8) host the Minnesota Wild (46-25-10) at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, April 13 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, BSN, and BSWIX. The Predators have won three in a row at home.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
The Predators have a 5-5-0 record in their past 10 games. They have scored 21 goals while allowing 25 in that period. On the power play, 33 opportunities have resulted in five goals (15.2% conversion rate).
Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a peek at which team we think will emerge with the victory in Thursday's action on the ice.
Predators vs. Wild Predictions for Thursday
Our projections model for this contest expects a final score of Predators 4, Wild 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Predators (-150)
- Computer Predicted Total: 5.7
- Computer Predicted Spread: Predators (-0.5)
Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.
Predators Splits and Trends
- The Predators are 12-8-20 in overtime matchups as part of a 41-31-8 overall record.
- In the 30 games Nashville has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 17-7-6 record (good for 40 points).
- The 14 times this season the Predators finished a game with just one goal, they went 2-11-1 (five points).
- Nashville has taken 25 points from the 21 games this season when it scored two goals (11-7-3 record).
- The Predators are 28-7-3 in the 38 games when they have scored more than two goals (to record 59 points).
- In the 25 games when Nashville has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 16-6-3 to record 35 points.
- When it has outshot opponents, Nashville is 15-10-3 (33 points).
- The Predators have been outshot by opponents in 51 games, going 26-20-5 to record 57 points.
|Predators Rank
|Predators AVG
|Wild AVG
|Wild Rank
|28th
|2.70
|Goals Scored
|2.91
|24th
|12th
|2.86
|Goals Allowed
|2.65
|4th
|23rd
|29.6
|Shots
|31.0
|18th
|27th
|33.4
|Shots Allowed
|31.1
|16th
|26th
|17.8%
|Power Play %
|21.5%
|14th
|11th
|82.0%
|Penalty Kill %
|81.8%
|12th
Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.
Predators vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.