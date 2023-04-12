After going 1-for-5 with an RBI in his last game, Tyler O'Neill and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Colorado Rockies (who will start Jose Urena) at 3:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: José Ureña
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

  • O'Neill is batting .257 with a home run and two walks.
  • O'Neill has gotten a hit in seven of 11 games this year (63.6%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 11 games, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
  • O'Neill has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in three games this year (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
  • The Rockies have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.28).
  • Rockies pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (15 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Rockies are sending Urena (0-2) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 2 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
