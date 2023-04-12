Tyler O'Neill Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rockies - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-5 with an RBI in his last game, Tyler O'Neill and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Colorado Rockies (who will start Jose Urena) at 3:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: José Ureña
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate
- O'Neill is batting .257 with a home run and two walks.
- O'Neill has gotten a hit in seven of 11 games this year (63.6%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 11 games, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- O'Neill has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in three games this year (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Rockies have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.28).
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (15 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Rockies are sending Urena (0-2) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 2 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
