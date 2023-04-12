Tommy Edman -- 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Colorado Rockies, with Jose Urena on the hill, on April 12 at 3:10 PM ET.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: José Ureña

José Ureña TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is hitting .289 with a double, a home run and five walks.

Edman has picked up a hit in seven of 11 games this season, with multiple hits three times.

He has hit a home run in one of 11 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.

Edman has driven in a run in one game this year.

In four of 11 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

