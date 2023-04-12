After going 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI in his last game, Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Colorado Rockies (who will start Jose Urena) at 3:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a walk) in his previous game against the Rockies.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: José Ureña

José Ureña TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -118) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado has an OPS of .824, fueled by an OBP of .380 and a team-best slugging percentage of .444 this season.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 26th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 65th and he is 87th in slugging.

In 90.9% of his 11 games this season, Arenado has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in one of 11 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.

Arenado has had at least one RBI in 45.5% of his games this year (five of 11), with two or more RBI three times (27.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least one run four times this season (36.4%), including one multi-run game.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 6 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (60.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings