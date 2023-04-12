When the (5-7) play the (4-7) at Coors Field on Wednesday, April 12 at 3:10 PM ET, Jose Urena will be seeking his 200th strikeout of the season (he currently has 1).

The Rockies are +140 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Cardinals (-165). A 13-run total is listed for the contest.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty - STL (1-1, 1.80 ERA) vs Urena - COL (0-2, 14.40 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have been favorites in six games this season and won three (50%) of those contests.

The Cardinals have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that St. Louis has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Rockies have been underdogs in eight games this season and have come away with the win three times (37.5%) in those contests.

The Rockies have a mark of 2-5 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+100) Nolan Arenado 1.5 (+125) 1.5 (-154) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (-118) Willson Contreras 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+120) Tyler O'Neill 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+105) Tommy Edman 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+135)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st Win NL Central +135 - 2nd

