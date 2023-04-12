After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Jose Urena) at 3:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: José Ureña

José Ureña TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Donovan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan is batting .216 with two home runs and four walks.

Donovan has had a base hit in six of 10 games this year, and multiple hits once.

In 10 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Donovan has driven in a run in three games this season (30.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 50.0% of his games this season (five of 10), he has scored, and in three of those games (30.0%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 4 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings