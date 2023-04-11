Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rockies - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-3 with two RBI in his last game, Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Kyle Freeland) at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with two RBI) in his most recent game against the Rockies.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -182)
Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .489, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .500.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 13th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging.
- Goldschmidt has recorded a hit in eight of 10 games this season (80.0%), including five multi-hit games (50.0%).
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- In three games this season, Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in five games this season (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|4
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.31 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 12 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- The Rockies will look to Freeland (2-0) in his third start this season.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the left-hander threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .789 WHIP ranks 10th, and 4.3 K/9 ranks 77th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.